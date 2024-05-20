AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.68. 611,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,178. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $292.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

