Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Leila Alland Purchases 11,000 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Leila Alland acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

ABEO stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,834 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 553,377 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

