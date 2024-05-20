Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Leila Alland Purchases 11,000 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Leila Alland acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %
ABEO stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
