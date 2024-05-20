ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,310,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ABM Industries by 82.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 108,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 49,293 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

