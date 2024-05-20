abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.29

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 3027906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,037,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,861,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 65,387 shares during the period.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

