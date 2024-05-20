Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $345.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $372.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Shares of ACN opened at $303.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.08. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 52 week low of $284.26 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

