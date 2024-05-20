ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $2,297,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,444,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $2,297,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,444,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 19.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.