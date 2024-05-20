Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,734 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,208 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $262,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $485.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.72 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.14 and a 200-day moving average of $558.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

