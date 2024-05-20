Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.2% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $484.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,215. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.72 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

