Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,786,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,521,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $271.04 billion, a PE ratio of 244.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

