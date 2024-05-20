Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 1.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.49 and last traded at $166.20. Approximately 18,884,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 68,359,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.47.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

