ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.75 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 136,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 618% from the average session volume of 19,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

ADVFN Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.85. The company has a market cap of £7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.37.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

