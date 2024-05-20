Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $114.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,201,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

