Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,916 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.22% of Alamo Group worth $56,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 253,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.06. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.