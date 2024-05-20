Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,762 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises 0.9% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $312,510,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 692,188 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock remained flat at $20.62 on Monday. 326,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,300. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ACI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

