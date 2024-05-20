Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Sells $1,062,990.72 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMJB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 371,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

