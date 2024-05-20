Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

ALRS stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $390.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alerus Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

