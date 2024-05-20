Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Lowered to $22.50 at Piper Sandler

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $22.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

Alerus Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $390.66 million, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.