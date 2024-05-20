ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.48

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 20482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

