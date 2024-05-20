Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,075,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613,859. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

