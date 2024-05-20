American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.56. The company has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

