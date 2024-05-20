American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APEI. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ APEI opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $323.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in American Public Education by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 5,036.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

