American Resources (AREC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:ARECGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

American Resources (NASDAQ:ARECGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). American Resources had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AREC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

