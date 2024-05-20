American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,898,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMT traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,031. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.