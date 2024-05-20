AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 7,422 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $50.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

