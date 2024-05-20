AMG National Trust Bank Has $64.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 245,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,020,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 118,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,971,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. 3,274,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $488.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.95 and a 200 day moving average of $449.46.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

