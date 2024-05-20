AMG National Trust Bank Takes $514,000 Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

