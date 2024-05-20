Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $175,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

AMGN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.44. 764,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

