AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Up 9.8%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.48. 212,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 502,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

