Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $210.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $217.54 and last traded at $217.10, with a volume of 590034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.08.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

