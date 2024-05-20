Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target at C$66.63

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:CM opened at C$67.24 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$69.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8194726 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

