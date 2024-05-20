Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Target Price at $10.45

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,650.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 1,130.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 72.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 268.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.25 on Monday. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $413.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

