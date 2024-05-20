Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $482.31

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $489.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennox International has a one year low of $271.51 and a one year high of $506.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

