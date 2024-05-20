Analysts Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target at $53.83

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 664.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $245,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 389,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $54.83 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. Tecnoglass’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

