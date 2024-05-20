Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$237.08

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$237.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$248.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE WSP opened at C$207.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$166.75 and a 1 year high of C$230.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$202.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0172035 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

