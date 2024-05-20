Andrew Charles Kerin Sells 1,469 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.97. 171,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.73. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

