Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.02

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 107593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

