Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,310.7% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in AON by 45.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $292.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.59. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

About AON

(Get Free Report

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.