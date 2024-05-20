APi Group (NYSE:APG) versus ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Financial Analysis

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APi Group and ABM Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $6.93 billion 1.43 $153.00 million ($2.15) -16.77 ABM Industries $8.10 billion 0.37 $251.40 million $3.91 12.05

Analyst Recommendations

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than APi Group. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABM Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for APi Group and ABM Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 ABM Industries 0 5 1 0 2.17

APi Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. ABM Industries has a consensus price target of $45.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.03%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 2.49% 37.83% 10.90% ABM Industries 3.15% 12.88% 4.73%

Volatility and Risk

APi Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABM Industries has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APi Group beats ABM Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

