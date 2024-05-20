Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AFT opened at $14.99 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 8,365 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $118,699.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,599.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

