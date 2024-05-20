Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,865 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $441,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,716 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,029,000 after purchasing an additional 669,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13,929.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $834,710,000 after purchasing an additional 511,357 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,419. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $221.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.44.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

