Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200,374 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.50% of Aptiv worth $375,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. 778,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,258. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

