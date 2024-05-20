ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $143.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.69.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

