Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Trading Down 0.3%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.16 and last traded at $100.69. Approximately 179,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,669,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

