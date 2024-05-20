Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $340.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $322.46 and last traded at $321.44. 265,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,517,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,018 shares of company stock worth $112,232,499 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

