Ark Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $154.40 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001379 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000852 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002594 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,944,454 coins and its circulating supply is 180,945,214 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

