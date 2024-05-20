ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $92.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 93.48.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 110.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of 94.35. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ARM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC increased its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

