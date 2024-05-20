Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Insider Eric E. Apperson Sells 40,000 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 460,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46 and a beta of 0.97. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. Armada Hoffler Properties's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 911.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

