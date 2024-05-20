Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.88.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,641,000 after purchasing an additional 211,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

