ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 199.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $14.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $939.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $939.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.