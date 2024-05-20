Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166,584 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 3.77% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $347,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.53. 2,926,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,402. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

